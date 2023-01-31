UIHC hit by potential cyberattack

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) – University of Iowa Health Care may have been hit by a cyberattack Tuesday.
The public websites, including the main page, for the UIHC system were unavailable for a period Tuesday afternoon. For much of the late afternoon, the website was online and offline intermittently.
UIHC may be part of a larger cyberattack affecting hospitals in every state across the country. KillNet, a Russian hacking group, is claiming responsibility for the attack. The group claims it targeted 50 healthcare systems in 50 states on social media platform Telegram.
It is unclear if the purported attack targeted any private information or is just limited to disruptions on UIHC's websites. KillNet is known for what are known as distributed denial of service, or DDoS, attacks.
UIHC has not confirmed the attack, but did release a brief statement Tuesday afternoon.
“University of Iowa Health Care is aware our public websites are down: UI Hospitals & Clinics, UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, and the Carver College of Medicine. Our IT team is currently investigating the issue," read the statement from UIHC.
In December 2022, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services warned medical providers of a threat from KillNet.
Part of the warning reads: “DDoS is the primary type of cyber-attack employed by the group, which can cause thousands of connection requests and packets to be sent to the target server or website per minute, slowing down or even stopping vulnerable systems. While KillNet’s DDoS attacks usually do not cause major damage, they can cause service outages lasting several hours or even days. Although KillNet’s ties to official Russian government organizations, such as the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) or the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), are unconfirmed, the group should be considered a threat to government and critical infrastructure organizations, including healthcare.”