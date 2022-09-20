Two-year-old child from Muscatine dies from choking

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A two-year-old child in Muscatine died after an object blocked his airway, preventing him from breathing. Despite CPR and medical efforts, the child was pronounced dead on Friday.
Members of the Muscatine Police and Fire Departments responded to Eversmeyer Park in the 1100 block of Orange Street around 6:06 p.m. last Friday.
They responded to a report of a two-year-old child who had gone unconscious and wasn't breathing.
CPR efforts were in progress when paramedics arrived and transported the child to Trinity Hospital. Further efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful.
It's been determined that the child stopped breathing due to an object that obstructed his airway.