Two vehicle accident in Jones County sends two to hospitals

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – Two people are hurt after a crash in Jones County Saturday afternoon south of the Indian Bluffs Wildlife Management Area.
An Iowa State Patrol crash report shows the accident happened around 2 p.m. at Iowa Highway 136 and Jones County Highway E17.
The driver of a 2016 Dodge Ram crashed with the driver of a 1999 Lincoln Continental. The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa for treatment. The driver of the Lincoln was airlifted from the scene to UIHC in Iowa City with serious injuries.
Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the names of the people involved at this time.