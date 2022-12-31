Two shot near Waterloo club overnight

WATERLOO, Ia (KWWL)-- The Waterloo Police Department confirmed two people suffered non-life threatening injuries after an overnight shooting near Flirt's Gentlemens Club in the 300 block of Jefferson St. early Saturday morning.
Waterloo Police Department Capt. Jason Feaker says it's not clear what led up to the shooting around Midnight Saturday morning, but the incident remains under investigation. Capt. Feaker adds both victims were privately sent to area hospitals.
Neither the victims nor any suspects were publicly identified. This is an ongoing story.