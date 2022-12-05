Two seriously injured in Fayette County crash involving a semi

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people were seriously injured in a Fayette County crash involving a semi on Monday morning.
According to a press release, the accident happened at 10:11 a.m. on County Road V-68 between 170th and 165th street, east of Sumner.
First responders discovered that a truck had lost control on an icy roadway, crossed the center line, and was hit head on by an oncoming semi. The truck was completely totaled in the incident.
The two occupants of the truck were seriously injured and transported to an area hospital to be treated. The semi driver was uninjured in the incident.
The accident is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. More details will be released at a later time.