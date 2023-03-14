Two Postville men arrested on attempted murder, burglary charges connected to shooting

POSTVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Authorities have arrested two Postville men on attempt murder and other charges connected to a shooting in the city yesterday.
Shortly after 5 p.m., Postville police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of State Drive to investigate reports of shots fired with injuries.
When officers arrived, they found two people had been shot -- both with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken the local hospital for treatment. One of victims was later transported to the hospital in La Crosse, Wis.
The two men taken into custody following the shooting were identified as 19-year-old Ayale Abullahi Ali and 22-year-old Mohamed Ahmed Nour.
Ali was arrested on charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, reckless use of a firearm and going armed with intent. Nour was arrested on charges of attempted murder and first-degree burglary.