Two people killed, three others injured in early morning crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Two people were killed and three other people suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries after a Cedar Rapids crash early Sunday morning.
Investigators say the crash happened along the 2100 block of Williams Boulevard SW near Jefferson High School and Williams Park just before 3:00 a.m.
Police found two cars involved in the crash, they believe an eastbound Dodge Caliber spun out of control before hitting a westbound Toyota Rav 4. The Dodge driver died at the scene, a passenger died at the hospital.
All three people inside the Toyota suffered serious injuries but are expected to recover. Anyone with information or surveillance video are encouraged to contact the Police Department at 319-286-5491.
There's no clear indication yet of what caused the Dodge to spin out of control but the investigation remains ongoing. Police did not immediately release any names, pending notification of their families.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as information becomes available.