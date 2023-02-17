Two people injured in fire near Washington County courthouse

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: Two people were injured in a fire in Washington on Friday morning.
A report of the fire was received at 7:00 a.m.
The top floor apartments of the building were damaged in the fire, though the bottom floor was not impacted.
Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ORIGINAL: Multiple agencies are battling a fire near the Washington County courthouse.
Emergency Management officials confirm the fire is in the 200 block of Main Street in Washington, near B Ave.
Authorities have released very few details because it's an active situation.
They are asking people to stay away for now.