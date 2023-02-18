Two people, five pets rescued from burning Cedar Rapids home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- First responders rescued two people and five family pets from a burning Cedar Rapids home.
The house, in the 700 block of 32nd St. SE, caught fire around 10 p.m. yesterday. A neighbor saw smoke coming from the home and alerted firefighters.
Officials confirm two people were inside the home when fire crews arrived. They say a man attempted to extinguish the fire but became disoriented.
First responders helped get both occupants out the house. They were taken to a local hospital, but it's unclear if either of them suffered injuries.
Firefighters also found and safely removed three pets from the home, two dogs and three cats. They were taken to a local animal shelter for additional care.
Officials say the fire damaged the home's basement, but the entire house sustained smoke damage.
The cause remains under investigation.