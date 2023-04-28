Two Major Eastern Iowa Heart Walks on Saturday, May 6

IOWA CITY & DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) Some hefty goals have been set for two of Eastern Iowa's most important American Heart Association events coming up on Saturday, May 6.
The second annual Corridor Heart Walk will be held at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. This walk is a combination of the former Cedar Rapids and Iowa City Heart Walks.
Shelby Kobliska, Development Director for the American Heart Association, says Walk Co-Directors, Nikki Ferentz and Dr. Ian Law, look forward to an exciting day on the field at Kinnick.
The Corridor Heart Walk goal is $200,000.
"We Combined the walks last year. It's our second year and, we're expecting more than 1,000 people for the walk. kids and families will be able to get on the field and do all the pre-walk activities for free. They'll get to hang out and hopefully, see some Hawkeye athletes down there making a special appearance for us."
Kobliska says the Corridor Heart Walk has anew major sponsor this year in well-known construction company, JE Dunn. "We're excited about JE Dunn. They're a construction company and our $10,000 sponsor."
Shelby says JE Dunn is also sponsoring a 'Heart Walk Wave' inside Kinnick.
"So, just like at the end of the first quarter during the Hawkeye home games, we will have our own heart walk wave, waving at the kiddos at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital."
In addition to the Corridor Heart Walk in Iowa City May 6, the annual Dubuque Area Heart Walk will also be held that day at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
The Dubuque Area Heart Walk goal is $250,000. As always, Cathy Brandt of the American Heart Association, leads the Dubuque Area Heart Walk.
Glenn Hasken, Chief Operations Officer for the Molo Companies in Dubuque, is the Dubuque Area Heart Walk Chairman again this year.
The new major sponsor for the Dubuque Heart Walk this year is Canadian National Railroad.
Shelby Kobliska says, "All of our heart walk events are free. You don't have to register, but we do encourage people to register and, if possible, raise funds, because we can't do what we do without fundraising dollars."
Fundraising is not required, but, is certainly encouraged. Participants can also register to walk on the morning of May 6, if not registered ahead of time.
Day of heart walk registration begins at 8:00 a.m.
Shelby adds, "Anyone can take part. We'll register you right there at the event. We're excited and we're hoping to raise a lot of funds, and, raise a lot of awareness around all the events we have and the heart walks coming up.
The Cedar Valley Heart Walk is later in the summer. This year's Cedar Valley Heart Walk will be Saturday morning, August 19, at Mudd Advertising in Cedar Falls.
Shelby Kobliska stops by the KWWL-TV studios to talk about The Corridor and Dubuque Area Heart Walks for this week's edition of The Steele Report.