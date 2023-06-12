Two killed after motorcycle strikes pedestrian in Winneshiek County

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people were killed on Sunday night after a motorcycle struck a pedestrian in Winneshiek County.
According to a press release from the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the 3200 block of County Road A14 in Cresco around 7:18 p.m.
21-year-old Wyatt Rex Tibbals of Cresco was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit 22-year-old Finn Lee Ronken of Canton, Minnesota.
Tibbals and Ronken were both killed in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.