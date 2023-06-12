 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two killed after motorcycle strikes pedestrian in Winneshiek County

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash-police-lights-web
By DJ Stewart

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people were killed on Sunday night after a motorcycle struck a pedestrian in Winneshiek County.

According to a press release from the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the 3200 block of County Road A14 in Cresco around 7:18 p.m.

21-year-old Wyatt Rex Tibbals of Cresco was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit 22-year-old Finn Lee Ronken of Canton, Minnesota.

Tibbals and Ronken were both killed in the crash. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you