Two injured in Linn County crash

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Two people are hurt after a crash in Linn County early Sunday morning.
It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 151 and Jordan Grove Road, West of Marion.
Linn County Sheriff's Deputies said as the driver of a 2007 Ford Ranger was heading south on Jordan Grove Road towards Highway 121, they did not yield to ongoing traffic and hit a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee heading westbound.
First Responders took the Ford Ranger driver to St. Luke's Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries. The other driver also went to the hospital so medical personnel could check her out.
Deputies cited the Ford Ranger driver for failure to yield before entering the highway. Deputies gave the other driver a citation for driving too fast for weather conditions of heavy fog.
Linn County Sheriff's Deputies, the Marion Fire Department, and Area Ambulance responded to the crash.