Two injured in Bremer County crash with a school-owned suburban

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people in a Sumner-Fredericksburg-owned suburban were injured in a Bremer County crash on Friday morning, with a teenager being cited on multiple charges, including operating under the influence of a controlled substance.
According to a press release, the Bremer County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Viking Avenue and 132nd around 8:10 a.m.
Upon investigation, officials discovered that a 17-year-old failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the suburban. The suburban rolled over, requiring the Sumner Fire Department to help extricate the two occupants out of the vehicle.
Eugene Knoploh and Virgil Erhardt were transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The 17-year-old was charged on multiple offenses, including:
- Failure to obey a stop sign
- Violation of a restricted license
- Operating under the influence of a controlled substance
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Sumner Fire Department, Tieskotter Collision Center, and SEMS.