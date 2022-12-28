Two drivers taken to hospital for crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two drivers were taken to a hospital for potential injuries after a crash in Fayette County on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Highway 3, east of Oelwein. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
When deputies arrived, they learned that 41-year-old Allen Krum was driving eastbound on Highway 3. Krum crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Lillian Smith.
According to deputies, both vehicles are believed to have been totaled. Each driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Krum was cited for failure to secure liability insurance and for driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
The Oelwein Police Department, Oelwein Fire Department, and Mercy One ambulance assisted at the scene.