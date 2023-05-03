Two dogs die in Grundy Center fire

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KWWL) -- A house fire in Grundy Center claimed the lives of two dogs despite efforts to save them on Tuesday night.
The Grundy Center Police Department arrived at the scene first, but could not make entry due to the heavy smoke. They secured the area and waited for the Grundy Center Fire Department.
When the Fire Department arrived, an "aggressive interior attack" put out the fire, but the home had already suffered extensive heat and smoke damage. Despite the department's efforts, two dogs died in the fire.
The family was not home at the time of the fire.
In a Facebook post from the Fire Department, they said that they are hurting alongside the family members.
They said, "A good portion of the GCFD members have four legged 'kids' and we understand the loss they have endured. They are hurting-We are hurting with them."