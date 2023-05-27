Trump, DeSantis to return to Iowa next week

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Former President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will both return to the Hawkeye State next week as the campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential Nomination kicks into high gear.
On Thursday, June 1, Trump will speak to the Westside Conservative Club at the Machine Shed restaurant in Urbandale. That same day, he will also participate in a pre-recorded town hall in Clive with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
The Former President was scheduled to hold a rally in Des Moines on May 13, but the rally, which was going to be outdoors at the Lauridsen Amphitheater, had to be canceled because of a tornado watch in the area.
This week, DeSantis will embark on a two-day trip across Iowa. It is his first trip to Iowa since launching his bid for the White House this past week.
On Tuesday, May 30, the Florida Governor will kick off his “Our Great American Comeback” Tour with a rally in West Des Moines.
He will speak at events in Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Pella and Cedar Rapids the next day.
DeSantis plans to campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina on Thursday and Friday.
Next weekend, on Saturday, June 3, several presidential contenders will join Iowa Senator Joni Ernst for her annual Roast and Ride at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Former Vice President Mike Pence, Former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Perry Johnson, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder will all be in attendance.