Tri-state campaign launched to fight intoxicated boat driving

IOWA (KWWL) -- A new tri-state campaign has been launched to combat intoxicated boat driving in Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin natural resources agencies are partnering with the Mothers Against Drunk Drivers and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators. The focus of the campaign is to fight drunk boating on the Mississippi River.
“The effects of alcohol can be intensified when combined with wind and wave action and an extended time spent in the sun," said Susan Stocker, boating law administrator and education coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
"Operators may not think they are under the influence, but their judgment, reaction time, balance and vision indicate that they are,” she said.
Operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.8 or higher is illegal in the aforementioned states. This extends to drug use and certain prescription medication.
“The dangers are real,” Stocker said. “Alcohol impairment remains the number one contributing factor, when known, of boating incidents across the country. A relaxing day on the water can become the worst day in a person’s life in a matter of moments.”