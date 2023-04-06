Train hits a grain truck near Oelwein on Thursday; no injuries reported

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A train hit a grain truck west of Oelwein on Thursday afternoon, though no injuries were reported. The driver of the grain truck was cited in the incident.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at 20th Street and T Ave shortly after noon.
Upon arrival, they found that a Farmer’s Union Produce Cooperative grain truck had failed to yield at the railroad crossing, striking the Northern Iowa Railways train.
The driver of the grain truck, 63-year-old Todd R Scheidel of Clermont, was cited for failure to properly stop a railroad crossing.
No injuries were reported in the accident.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oelwein Police, Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement and Northern Iowa Railway Train Master.