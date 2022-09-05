Train derailment in Hampton; hazmat teams on scene

HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- A train carrying "mixed commodities" derailed in Hampton early Monday morning, with hazmat crews currently on scene.
KWWL has learned that the derailment happened around 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning. The Union Pacific train was carrying 44 cars when it derailed on a bridge over a creek.
In addition to the "mixed commodities", some asphalt was spilled into the creek. Emergency response activities are currently underway.
No crew members were hurt in the incident. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.