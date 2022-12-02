 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are moving through north
central Iowa this evening and will cause brief, significant
reduction of visibility in some places. A dusting of snow
accumulation is possible and may cause slick spots on roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Trailer carrying barn collapses on Fayette County road; barn gets demolished

  • Updated
  • 0

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: A trailer that was carrying a barn collapsed on Friday morning in Fayette County, near West Union. The barn suffered no damage, but by the afternoon, crews decided to demolish the barn completely.

ORIGINAL REPORT: A trailer carrying a barn that was being transported collapsed in a road in Fayette County on Friday morning, though the barn is no longer in the road.

According to Sheriff Marty Fisher, the incident happened around 9:00 a.m. on Friday morning, west of Highway 150. The barn was being moved from 12845 Nature Road to 11805 Kitty Road.

The owner of the barn, Tony Osmundson, was in the process of moving the barn to a new location on Kitty Road. 

The dolly broke or twisted, causing the trailer holding the barn to end up in the road. No damage was done to the barn.

Nature Road was blocked off during the day, but is now open again.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Tags

Recommended for you