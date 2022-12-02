Trailer carrying barn collapses on Fayette County road; barn gets demolished

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: A trailer that was carrying a barn collapsed on Friday morning in Fayette County, near West Union. The barn suffered no damage, but by the afternoon, crews decided to demolish the barn completely.
ORIGINAL REPORT: A trailer carrying a barn that was being transported collapsed in a road in Fayette County on Friday morning, though the barn is no longer in the road.
According to Sheriff Marty Fisher, the incident happened around 9:00 a.m. on Friday morning, west of Highway 150. The barn was being moved from 12845 Nature Road to 11805 Kitty Road.
The owner of the barn, Tony Osmundson, was in the process of moving the barn to a new location on Kitty Road.
The dolly broke or twisted, causing the trailer holding the barn to end up in the road. No damage was done to the barn.
Nature Road was blocked off during the day, but is now open again.
No injuries were reported in the incident.