TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 151 re-opened after crash

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: Highway 151 northbound by Fairfax has re-opened to traffic following a crash around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
ORIGINAL: A crash has closed Highway 151 near the Beverly intersection in both directions between County Road W42 and IA 922 (Fairfax).
Authorities tell KWWL that the crash happened at 4:25 p.m. between a car and a motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was flown to a hospital.
For the latest information, follow along on the Iowa DOT website.
This is a developing story.