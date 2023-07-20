 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 151 re-opened after crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Highway 151 crash

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: Highway 151 northbound by Fairfax has re-opened to traffic following a crash around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL: A crash has closed Highway 151 near the Beverly intersection in both directions between County Road W42 and IA 922 (Fairfax). 

Authorities tell KWWL that the crash happened at 4:25 p.m. between a car and a motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was flown to a hospital. 

For the latest information, follow along on the Iowa DOT website.

This is a developing story.

Tags

Recommended for you