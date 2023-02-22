TRACKING: High winds, ice, and snow impact travel

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Today Into Thursday... .Precipitation will become more widespread this afternoon and evening, then taper off by Thursday morning. Heavy snowfall will occur over northern Iowa. Strong northerly winds will make driving conditions very difficult by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times, and potentially near blizzard conditions near the state border. Mixed precipitation types are more of a concern to the south into central Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all possible. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet before changing to snow. Snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&