Tower Terrace Diverging Diamond interchange officially open

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa's third Diverging Diamond interchange had its ribbon cutting ceremony in Hiawatha on Thursday. The interchange is along I-380 and Tower Terrace Road in Hiawatha.
The interchange was built in an effort to make the road safer, while avoiding turns across incoming traffic.
It's a part of a larger construction effort, with the groundwork for the project laid out decades ago. The larger Tower Terrace project will impact multiple communities, including Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha, Robins and a portion of unincorporated Linn County.
The project will span 8.3 miles and aims to connect I-380 on the west with Highway 13 on the east. Jim Schnoebelen, the Iowa DOT District Engineer, has overseen much of the project.
Schnoebelen said, "Besides providing the safety and operation improvements for this area, it will literally open the corridor up for economic development further on. So that will be community led projects that will follow along the corridor of Tower Terrace."
The plan aims to accommodate the projected 19,000 - 20,000 vehicles per day that may come to rely on it. The Tower Terrace Road project is designed to serve as a crosstown route. It will provide access to an area that the project says is projected to have a population growth of 40,000 by 2040.
It was announced on Thursday that improvements will be coming to Boyson Road. That is scheduled to take place in 2025. There are also currently four more diverging diamond interchanges that will be constructed in Iowa in the near future.