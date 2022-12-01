WORLD AIDS DAY: HIV/AIDS still affects thousands of Iowans in 2022

IOWA (KWWL) – “It can't happen to me.” That's probably what a lot of people think when they hear about HIV or AIDS. The fact of the matter is that it can happen to anyone, regardless of circumstance.
It's what Tami Haught, of Nashua, thought before her diagnosis in 1993. She got her HIV-positive test results back right before her 25th birthday. She had contracted it from her fiancé who had gotten it from a bad blood transfusion following a car accident.
There are currently about 3,000 people in the state of Iowa living with HIV. The state had seen a decline for several years before the number of new infections spiked in 2021. Modern medications have allowed most people living with HIV in Iowa to have undetectable levels of the virus. By bringing the viral load down enough that it can't be detected means the risk of passing the virus on to someone else is virtually none; that's if it is managed properly.
Every year, the Iowa Department of Public Health publishes a report on the status of HIV in Iowa. There were 124 new cases of HIV diagnoses in the state of Iowa. One finding from the report was that HIV disproportionately affects minority populations in the state. Less than four percent of the state's population is Black but Black Iowans accounted for 24 percent of new cases in 2021. The state blames this on lasting socioeconomic barriers minority communities face in Iowa like less access to healthcare and treatments.
Throughout much of the 1980s and 1990s, and to some extent today, HIV/AIDS carried a stigma of being a “gay disease.” For Haught, that certainly wasn't the case.
When Haught and her fiancé were diagnosed in 1993, they were told he wouldn't live to their wedding later that year.
“My fiancé at the time was diagnosed with AIDS, a T-cell count of 12, and told he wouldn't live more than three months,” she said.
He did live past that estimate and the two were able to get married. Treatments in the early 90s were still new and didn't promise much. Their future was uncertain, but her husband would live for another three years and they would have a son.
“The day I found out I was pregnant, I started taking medication. The only medication at that time was AZT,” Haught said.
The side effects of azidothymidine, or AZT, were incredibly harsh and many people, like Haught's husband, couldn't tolerate them. He would die shortly before their son was born HIV-negative in December 1996.
“When my son was born, I didn't think I'd live long enough to see him graduate,” she said.
She has lived to see that, and she also has lived to see her grandchildren born. Had her diagnosis been just a few years earlier, that outcome could have been much different. It's an outcome people like David Hayes, of Waterloo, are all too familiar with.
“From the first deaths of the first two gay men here that died, I knew both of them. In that next ten-year period, I counted over 80 friends I had lost and I stopped counting at that point,” David Hayes said. Hayes has spent years documenting LGBTQ history in the Cedar Valley area.
AIDS would come to Iowa in February 1983. The illness, at the time, was surrounded by fear of the unknown and also stigma.
“I graduated nursing school in 1983 and that's when AIDS was first brought to the forefront. We didn't know what it was. There was fear of touching any kind of blood or getting stuck by a needles,” said Zoe Schaefer, a nurse practitioner for the Black Hawk County Public Health Department.
“Funeral homes did not want to work with their remains. Hospitals didn't have a very welcoming attitude. Private doctors didn't want to treat people with AIDS. It was a horrible awakening that 'oh, we are not ready for this,'” said Hayes.
Hayes and others would come up with ways to help get information out about HIV/AIDS and the resources available at a time when the information was limited. This was done through ACCESSLine, a newspaper for Iowa's LGBTQ community.
“We reached out to several organizations in San Francisco to get educational materials and figure out how they were doing support services,” said Hayes. “We developed a buddy system that was eventually taken over by the Cedar AIDS Support System, part of Cedar Valley Hospice.”
The buddy system meant that when a person was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS, they were paired up with someone to help them navigate the emotions, the physical demands, and the care process of living with the virus.
This kind of work would help bring a portion of the AIDS Memorial Quilt to Waterloo Central Middle School in 1989.
“The quilt had never been displayed in a small city like this. It had only been displayed in big places like the Metrodome in Minneapolis where some of us first saw it,” said Hayes.
A lot has changed since those days. Testing and treatments have improved significantly. Years ago, test results took weeks to get back. Now it's a simple prick of the finger. However, a positive test is never something that's easy to convey to a patient.
“It's very hard. I've had young people in their 20s that I've had to tell have HIV,” said Schaefer. “I get a few drops of blood and in one minute I can have an HIV test that tests for the HIV antibodies.”
These advancements in testing and medications help drive the hope that, maybe one day, there will be a cure or the virus will eventually disappear. Until then, it's important to keep the awareness up and not forget that HIV still exists.
“We're not dying in the mass numbers anymore, thank goodness. But that also shifts people's attention,” said Haught.
“The reaction to finding out you've tested positive is something no one should ever have to go through because until recent medications, it was pretty much a death sentence,” said Hayes.
Black Hawk County Public Health provides free and confidential HIV and STI testing. More information on that can be found here.
If you need additional HIV resources and live in northeast Iowa, the Community AIDS Assistance Project (CAAP) has resources to help.