Woman struck by lightning in Cedar Rapids

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
198 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

DALLAS                JASPER                MARSHALL
POLK                  POWESHIEK             TAMA

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS
TAYLOR

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON,
ATLANTIC, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, CARLISLE, CEDAR FALLS,
CENTERVILLE, CHARITON, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES,
DYSART, EARLHAM, FONTANELLE, GLADBROOK, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL,
HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON,
MARSHALLTOWN, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA,
OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PELLA, PERRY, SEYMOUR, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO,
TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SCATTERED DAMAGING WINDS LIKELY WITH ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS
TO 75 MPH POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED LARGE HAIL LIKELY WITH ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS
TO 3 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  20%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  10%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  60%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  50%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  60%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  50%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 30

Woman struck by lightning in Cedar Rapids

  • Updated
  • 0
lightning generic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- A woman in Cedar Rapids was struck by lightning as severe thunderstorms moved through the area on Sunday evening.

It happened in the parking lot of the Target on Edgewood Road.

First Responders treated her on the scene. Authorities said she was alert and conscious.

It is not clear whether or not first responders took her to the hospital.

Any time there is a thunderstorm approaching and you are outside, you should get  yourself and/or your family inside. There is no safe place outside during a thunderstorm.

If you cannot make it inside a sturdy building, the second best place to be in order to stay safe from lightning is inside your vehicle with the windows rolled up.

If you are caught off guard by a pop-up thunderstorm and can't make it inside, here are some safety tips:

  1. Avoid hills, ridges and open fields. Lightning is attracted to tall objects, so you don't want to be the tallest "object".
  2. Avoid standing next to the tallest object around. You don't want to be standing next to a tree or a metal pole.
  3. If you are in a group be sure to spread out to avoid multiple injuries or casualties if lightning strikes.
  4. Stay away from water and metal as they are conductors of electricity and can allow a current to travel far distances.

Being inside provides the best protection against being struck by lightning. However, there are additional steps you can take to ensure your safety.

Lightning can enter your home through a direct strike, through wires and pipes, or through the ground.

  • Try not to use anything plugged into an outlet. Lightning current can travel through wires.
  • Avoid plumbing. Do not wash your hands, take a shower or wash dishes during a thunderstorm.
  • Stay away from windows and doors that have metal components leading from outside your home to the inside.
  • Do not lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls.
  • Don't forget about your pets! They need to be inside, too.