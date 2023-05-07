Woman struck by lightning in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- A woman in Cedar Rapids was struck by lightning as severe thunderstorms moved through the area on Sunday evening.
It happened in the parking lot of the Target on Edgewood Road.
First Responders treated her on the scene. Authorities said she was alert and conscious.
It is not clear whether or not first responders took her to the hospital.
Any time there is a thunderstorm approaching and you are outside, you should get yourself and/or your family inside. There is no safe place outside during a thunderstorm.
If you cannot make it inside a sturdy building, the second best place to be in order to stay safe from lightning is inside your vehicle with the windows rolled up.
If you are caught off guard by a pop-up thunderstorm and can't make it inside, here are some safety tips:
- Avoid hills, ridges and open fields. Lightning is attracted to tall objects, so you don't want to be the tallest "object".
- Avoid standing next to the tallest object around. You don't want to be standing next to a tree or a metal pole.
- If you are in a group be sure to spread out to avoid multiple injuries or casualties if lightning strikes.
- Stay away from water and metal as they are conductors of electricity and can allow a current to travel far distances.
Being inside provides the best protection against being struck by lightning. However, there are additional steps you can take to ensure your safety.
Lightning can enter your home through a direct strike, through wires and pipes, or through the ground.
- Try not to use anything plugged into an outlet. Lightning current can travel through wires.
- Avoid plumbing. Do not wash your hands, take a shower or wash dishes during a thunderstorm.
- Stay away from windows and doors that have metal components leading from outside your home to the inside.
- Do not lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls.
- Don't forget about your pets! They need to be inside, too.