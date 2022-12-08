WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer

(CNN) - WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Griner is now in the custody of American officials, a US official told CNN. President Joe Biden is expected to speak at 8:30 a.m. ET, the White House said, though it did not immediately specify the topic.
The swap did not include another American that the State Department has declared wrongfully detained, Paul Whelan.
This story is breaking and will be updated.