Winning lottery ticket sold in Cascade; Two others in Eastern Iowa win more than $1 million

CASCADE, Iowa (KWWL)- Someone who bought a ticket for the Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay in Cascade is just under $400,000 richer.
The winning ticket for Saturday's Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay jackpot came from the Casey's on First Avenue East. The jackpot was at $390,191.
The Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay is a $30 game. The jackpot starts at $50,000, and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.
This is the first win in the game since April 4.
A ticket sold at the Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on North Quincy Avenue in Ottumwa came within one number of winning Saturday's $424 million Powerball jackpot. The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball number.
The ticket won $1 million but because the person who bought it added a Power Play option, it is doubled to $2 million.
The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday were: 2-38-44-50-62, and the Powerball was 19.
No one matched all six numbers, so the jackpot now climbs to an estimated $440 million for Monday night's drawing.
On Friday, a ticket bought at Smokin' Joe'son Rockingham Road in Davenport came within one number of the $320 million Mega Millions jackpot. It matched the first five numbers but missed the Mega Ball.
The ticket was the only one in the country to win a $1 million prize in Friday's drawing.
Friday's winning numbers were: 13-62-65-67-69 and Mega Ball 14. The Megaplier was 5.
Since no one matched all six numbers to win Friday's jackpot, the jackpot climbs to an estimated $343 million for the next drawing on Tuesday.