Winneshiek County Deputy Sheriff cited after rear-ending teen driver

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A Deputy Sheriff with the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office was cited after rear-ending a teenage driver Thursday evening.
It happened on Highway 9 east in Winneshiek County around 4:15 p.m. A teenage driver was waiting to turn left into a driveway when another vehicle hit them from behind. No injuries were reported.
According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the vehicle who failed to stop was operated by 36-year-old Christopher Wuebker of Decorah. The report states he was operating a "Police" vehicle at the time of the crash.
Chris Wuebker currently serves as a Deputy Sheriff in Winneshiek County according to the county's website.
He's been cited for failing to stop in an assured clear distance. The crash report also states there was distracted driving with an electronic device on the part of Wuebker.
Both vehicles were totaled. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating.