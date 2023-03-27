Windstream phone outage affecting Washington County Communications

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Civil Office, Jail and Communications Center's non-emergency phone lines are down.
The outage began this weekend and continues today. Windstream Communications says there is a "higher level outage affecting multiple customers in the area."
Washington County Communications says Windstream technicians are working on the issue, but could not tell when service will be restored.
If you call the Communications Center at 319-653-2107 and are not able to get through, please use the backup KCTC line 319-864-1005.
Emergency 911 lines are not affected.