Willard Miller sentenced to life in prison but eligible for parole after 35 years

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) -- Willard Miller, one of the two Fairfield teenagers who pled guilty to killing a Spanish teacher in 2021, has been sentenced to life in prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of 35 years before being eligible for parole.
In November 2021, Nohema Graber's body was discovered in a Fairfield park. Her body was discovered under a tarp, wheel barrow and railroad ties. She was beaten to death with a baseball bat.
Authorities say the crime was a response to Miller's failing grade in Graber's class. Miller was 16 at the time.
State prosecutors recommended a minimum 30 year sentence, with a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole for Miller. Miller's defense lawyers argued for a similar sentence, but without a mandatory minimum sentence.
In court, Miller said that he accepted responsibility for his actions. He apologized to Graber's family, his own family, and Jeremy Goodale's family.
In emotional victim impact statements read in court, family members attributed Miller's actions to the premature death of Graber's husband. They said that due to his significant grief after her death, he ignored health issues that ultimately resulted in his death.
Goodale, the other teen who entered a guilty plea alongside Miller, is tentatively scheduled to have his sentencing hearing on August 23.