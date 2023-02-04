Will Keeps provides condition update, "this will not shut down"

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Will Keeps, founder of Starts Right Here, has posted a video responding to the shooting that happened at his facility last month.
18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr died in the shooting. Keeps himself was critically injured.
In a video posted to his Facebook page, Keeps says he woke up January 23rd in a good mood, excited for some of his students nearing graduation.
Everything changed by the afternoon, when Des Moines Police responded to the charter school for a shooting.
"I had three sons, in my eyes they were like sons to me, lose their life," he says.
"You saw all the success when it came down to these kids, and the growth, it was just all taken away, because of outside street mentality," he adds.
Two other teens have been arrested for the murders, 19-year-old Bravon Tukes and 18-year-old Preston Walls.
Police say that Walls was on supervised pre-trial release on a weapons charge, and that he removed an ankle bracelet minutes before going into the school and opening fire. They believe the incident is gang related.
The 'Starts Right Here' program is designatedto help provide opportunities for at-risk youth. Keeps says, after the shooting he is still inspired to keep going.
"This will not shut down nothing. This just made me madder," he says.
Adding, "I'm not going to sit here and ignore the fact that we're killing each other-- we're killing each other as easy as killing a fly on the wall and swatting it, or seeing an ant on the ground and stomping on it."
Keeps also addressed his friendship with Governor Reynolds. Governor Reynolds is on the advisory board for the charter school, and has given an interview since the shooting on her friendship with Keeps.
Keeps says a woman approached him to donate to the cause, but didn't because she didn't agree with the governor politically.
"You decided to delay or put a pause on progress, because of politics?" he asks, adding, "We ain't got time for that. Our kids are literally losing their lives, out here homeless, being trafficked, going to jail."
Keeps also addressing the cycle the kids fall into, and how the program helps try to prevent it.
"You can have a kid that have great parents. You can have a kid that have bad parents. But at a certain age these kids will choose who they want to parent them," Keeps said.
"Some of these kids decide to be parented by the streets other than parented by their parents. And when that happens, they think their life is going to get easier. They think that they are growing. And we wanted to build something at Starts Right Here to help them grow."
Keeps continued, "We went all in helping kids that are not reachable in so many people’s eyes. Our youth is looking to us to not run. If they constantly keep seeing us saying we are done, what are they going to do? They are going to be done. So become a beast. We need you to fight. Become a warrior. And we need to do it together."
In his post he also thanks his wife, kids and supporters. Keeps adds a special mention to the first responders and medical staff that helped save his life.