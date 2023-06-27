 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Advisory For The State Of Iowa Through Wednesday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for Iowa. The worst air quality is expected in about the
eastern third of the state, where fine particulates will be at
concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist through
Wednesday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern
over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

Where you can and can't launch your own fireworks in Eastern Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0
Fireworks
By Leslie Stone

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Several different firework ordinances are in place for major cities in the KWWL viewing area. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of the ordinances by city:

Waterloo: The city of Waterloo is only allowing consumer fireworks in city limits on the following days:

  • Monday, July 3 from 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 4 from 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

A 1st violation offense will result in a $375 fine. A 2nd violation will result in a $500 fine, and a 3rd violation will result in a $1,000 fine.

For more information, click here.

Cedar Falls: The city of Cedar Falls is only allowing consumer fireworks on the following dates:

  • Monday, July 3 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 4 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

The city is imposing a zero-tolerance policy for violators. Those who violate the ordinance will be charged with a simple misdemeanor and at least a $250 fine.

For more information, click here.

Cedar Rapids: Fireworks in the city of Cedar Rapids are PROHIBITED under any circumstances. Illegal use of fireworks may result in fines and court appearances.

For more information, click here.

Marion: The city of Marion is only allowing fireworks on Tuesday, July 4 from 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. 

The city instructs that fireworks are only to be used on a user's property, or other property with permission from the owner. They can not be used in public parks. 

For more information, click here.

Iowa City: Fireworks in the Iowa City limits are PROHIBITED under any circumstances. Violators will be fined a minimum of $250.

For more information, click here.

Coralville: Fireworks in Coralville are PROHIBITED with the exception of fireworks displays handled by insured operators approved by the city. Violators face a minimum $250 fine and can be held liable for any damage caused.

For more information, click here.

North Liberty: Fireworks in North Liberty are PROHIBITED.

For more information, click here.

Dubuque: Fireworks in Dubuque are PROHIBITED in city limits. Violators face a minimum fine of $250 and a simple misdemeanor.

For more information, click here.

Tags

Recommended for you