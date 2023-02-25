Westgate Fire Department gets anhydrous training Saturday

WESTGATE, Iowa (KWWL) - The Westgate Fire Department received some training Saturday morning. On the importance of and how to use anhydrous.
A substance that contains no water, it's the gaseous form of concentrated solutions and pure compounds.
Team members with Growmark demonstrated to first responders how to properly deal with anhydrous in certain situations.
The Westgate Fire Department said the training was very helpful because it taught them how to better react and respond to any emergencies they may face on a given day.
Departments across both Fayette and Bremer counties were invited to attend Saturday's training session.