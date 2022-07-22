Western Dubuque Beats Assumption 7-1 for first state Baseball title

IOWA CITY(KWWL)-- The challenge didn't seem that hard all Western Dubuque had to do to win their first state title was get by the number one team in the state and a 12-time state champion in Assumption no big deal right
Well it really seemed that way for junior pitcher Isaac Then he was lights out fanning nine Knight batters in the game just seemed to have his way on the mound
and at the plate as well Then had a three-run homer in Thursday's semis and drives in two more here drives the base hit with the bases loaded the Bobcats were rocking up 3, nothing in the third
and the defense continued to roll in the fourth Caleb Klein grabs the liner in center then the heads up play as he doubles the runner off second Assumption still scoreless and falling behind even further
Jake Goodman joins the hit parade with a hard grounder down the third base line chalk up another ribbie all Bobcats in the fifth starting to feel like champions with a 5, nothing edge
Western Dubuque hitting up and down the line-up Tucker Nauman brings in another on the 6th inning base hit they went to the bottom of the seventh with a 7, 1 lead
and Then goes the distance gives up one unearned run in a complete game performance and the Bobcats are state champs they hammer top ranked Assumption 7 to 1
Isaac: "I knew I struggled a little bit on Monday. I knew I was going to come out with all the confidence in the world. I knew I was going to do my job, I knew my team would do their job and it worked out."
Tucker: "There's been a lot of talent through WD and it feels good to not have the biggest names, but to get it done and bring a title to WD."
Casey: "Our goal was to beat them at their own game, get our guys on, get our fast guys on and make some things happen on the bases, keep the game close til late we hoped because they're great. They're a very good team. We have nothing but respect for Assumption. I don't want to play them again."
Woodley: And what a month it's been for head coach Casey Bryant about four weeks ago watching former player Calvin Harris win a national title and Calvin's younger brother Brett just an 8th grader on this team went 2 for 3 tonight with a pair of runs
and now he's also a champion