West Union prepares to welcome RAGBRAI riders as overnight stop

WEST UNION, Iowa (KWWL)- The 2022 edition of RAGBRAI is less than a week away. Three Eastern Iowa cities are preparing to welcome thousands of cyclists as stops along the journey.
This year's ride will begin in Sergeant Bluff on Sunday and end in Lansing next Saturday. Along the way, riders will stop in Charles City on July 28 and West Union on July 29.
RAGBRAI has traveled through West Union before, but this will be the first time in 17 years that it is an overnight stop.
"25,000 people in a town of 2500 people is a massive upheaval. There are not even 25,000 people in our county," Executive Director of the West Union Economic Development and West Union Main Street Chamber Matthews Marsala said. "It is a huge undertaking, and everyone is wearing different hats, but they have pulled together."
West Union will balloon in size between the official riders and those just joining in. The town is excited.
"You see, all the bikes, and I am an avid biker. I am in heaven," Ron Saboe, who owns Saboe's Jewelry in down West Union said.
Saboe has participated in the River to River journey before and was one of the leaders the last time RAGBRAI came to West Union in 2005. He shared his plans from the time with the current team.
"That helps to have something to show what we did then," Saboe said. "There are always a lot of changes. Of course, now message boards are gone, and everything is cell phones, and they have to have charging stations for cell phones."
Marsala said they have held public forums and meetings with local businesses to ensure they are ready.
"We have gotten all our business owners on the same page for what to expect so that they can tailor their business to the event," Marsala said. "They are going to meet as many people as possible, hopefully, make an impression and get people to come back."
Downtown West Union will be the heart of all the festivities next Friday, with live music on two different stages and other activities. Marsala said he is excited to showcase what the city has to offer.
"The economic impact is not something that was a huge, huge focus on the 29th, just because we find the value in having these people come back," he said. "The 29th will be a great day, but it is not indicative of what you see here in West Union daily. So to get them to come back on one of our regular days, sit down, visit our shops, and talk to our local business owners and citizens, they will find out what makes West Union special within the first five minutes of being here."
RAGBRAI stops in Lansing on Friday, July 29. It is the final overnight stop before riders dip their tires in the Mississippi River in Lansing on July 30.