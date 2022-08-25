West edges East 3-2 in volleyball match dedicated to Ali Rahnavardi

WATERLOO(KWWL)--Tonight before the Waterloo East --Waterloo West volleyball match----there was a special tribute for Ali Rahnavardi--- the longtime teacher and coach who died last December.
Rahnavardi coached volleyball at both East and West--- and both the Trojan and Wahawk teams honored Ali by wearing shirts with his picture on them---and showed unity by warming up together.
Ali's wife Joanna who is also a teacher and their son Cael a UNI wrestler-----both were appreciative of the love and support from community.
Waterloo West beat East in a very competitive match 3-2.