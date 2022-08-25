 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West edges East 3-2 in volleyball match dedicated to Ali Rahnavardi

  • 0

WATERLOO(KWWL)--Tonight before the Waterloo East --Waterloo West volleyball match----there was a special tribute for Ali Rahnavardi--- the longtime teacher and coach who died last December.

Rahnavardi coached volleyball at both East and West--- and both the Trojan and Wahawk teams honored Ali by wearing shirts with his picture on them---and showed unity by warming up together.

Ali's wife Joanna who is also a teacher and their son Cael a UNI wrestler-----both  were appreciative of the love and support from community.

Waterloo West beat East in a very competitive match 3-2.