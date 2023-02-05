Weekend of fun at the Eastern Iowa Home and Landscaping Show

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Sunday was the final day for Eastern Iowans to spruce up their homes and gardens at the Eastern Iowa Home and Landscaping Show.
Debuting back in 1952, this one-stop shop has been an Iowa favorite for decades. Allowing people to shop for great ideas fpor their home, lawn, and garden. While also bringing them the latest in technology, décor, and function for your dream home.
Interested buyers walked through the Waterloo Convention Center inside the Sullivan Brothers Plaza. With vendors setting up exhibits filled with furniture, kitchens, grills, hot tubs, home theaters, and so much more.
The show is also great at learning who the experts are in your area that can help install your projects for you. Or serve as your guide for putting together do it yourself projects.
Anyone interested about going next year can learn more about the event here.