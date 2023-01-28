Weekend long Vacation show returns to Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -Despite Iowans waking up to a flurry of snow Saturday morning. It wasn't enough to keep them away from looking over some of the newest boats and RV's hitting businesses in 2023.
The Iowa Boat, RV, and Vacation Show rolled into Cedar Falls inside the UNI-Dome.
Vendors both old and new come to the show every year to show off their displays to possible customers. Along with boats and RV's vendors bring their fishing, hunting, and travel exhibits.
The show concludes Sunday and will run from 10-4. For those looking to go, tickets are $7. Children age 12 and under and veterans get in for free.
You can learn more about the show here.