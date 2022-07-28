Wednesday night collision between van and train leaves two dead in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Two people have died after a van and a train collided, north of Clarksville in Butler County Wednesday night.
According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, a van was traveling southbound on Packard Avenue when it collided with a train car at Pioneer Place. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Two fatalities have been reported; however, authorities are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.
The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by multiple agencies from the surrounding area; including, Greene Ambulance, Fire & Rescue, Clarksville Ambulance, Butler Co. Deputies, Butler Co. Medical Examiner, the Iowan Northern Railroad and McDivitt's Repair and Towing.
