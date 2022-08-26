 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waverly-SR whips Waukon in a battle of State Powers 42-14

  • Updated
  • 0

WAVERLY(KWWL)--The powerhouse team in Class 4A turns out to be too much for the powerhouse team in Class 2A. Waverly-Shell Rock beats Waukon 42-14 in this battle of titans.