WAVERLY(KWWL)--The powerhouse team in Class 4A turns out to be too much for the powerhouse team in Class 2A. Waverly-Shell Rock beats Waukon 42-14 in this battle of titans.
Waverly-SR whips Waukon in a battle of State Powers 42-14
- Rick Coleman
-
- Updated
0
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
