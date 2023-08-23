 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110 possible again Thursday.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Waverly-Shell Rock officials share school year changes

  • Updated
  • 0

WAVERLY, Iowa. (KWWL) - The new school year can bring change to students, staff, and parents.

Superintendent of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District Ed Klamfoth said the community will need to be extra adaptive this year.

Starting October, students and staff at Shell Rock Elementary School will transition into a new building called North Ridge.

North Ridge is one of the two new Elementary Schools the district is building.

"Progress is being made and everyday I go out there it looks better and better," Klamfoth said. "Students will start making the transfer to that school on October 9th."

Students will finish the 2023-2024 school year at North Ridge, while some renovations occur at Shell Rock Elementary.

Klamfoth said students can also expect to see some new faces this upcoming school year.

We have 18 new teachers this year, and we would have liked to have a couple more," Klamfoth said.

Klamfoth said the district still has two vacant positions.

"We have just figured out a way to cover those vacant positions until middle of the year," Klamfoth said.

Despite the open positions Klamfoth said the school district is in great shape ahead of the new school year.

"I'm excited the first day of school it's always fun," Klamfoth said. "This is my 36th first day of school as a professional."

The Waverly- Shell Rock Community School District expects to welcome 2,300 students this school year.

Tags

Recommended for you