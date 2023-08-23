Waverly-Shell Rock officials share school year changes

WAVERLY, Iowa. (KWWL) - The new school year can bring change to students, staff, and parents.
Superintendent of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District Ed Klamfoth said the community will need to be extra adaptive this year.
Starting October, students and staff at Shell Rock Elementary School will transition into a new building called North Ridge.
North Ridge is one of the two new Elementary Schools the district is building.
"Progress is being made and everyday I go out there it looks better and better," Klamfoth said. "Students will start making the transfer to that school on October 9th."
Students will finish the 2023-2024 school year at North Ridge, while some renovations occur at Shell Rock Elementary.
Klamfoth said students can also expect to see some new faces this upcoming school year.
We have 18 new teachers this year, and we would have liked to have a couple more," Klamfoth said.
Klamfoth said the district still has two vacant positions.
"We have just figured out a way to cover those vacant positions until middle of the year," Klamfoth said.
Despite the open positions Klamfoth said the school district is in great shape ahead of the new school year.
"I'm excited the first day of school it's always fun," Klamfoth said. "This is my 36th first day of school as a professional."
The Waverly- Shell Rock Community School District expects to welcome 2,300 students this school year.