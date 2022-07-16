Waverly Heritage Days weekend back again in 2022

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) - Day two of the 2022 Waverly Heritage Days kicked off Saturday morning with a 1.8 mile parade from the Waverly Sales Company Building to memorial Park and ended with a performance from Vic Ferrari.
Saturday also saw plenty of activities for families to enjoy. From inflatables, pedal cart rides, bingo, and paintball. They also debuted corn hole tournaments for the first time and finished the night with fireworks.
People also got to see musical performances groups Floyd Junker and the Beaver Creek Band, Richie Lee & the Fabulous 50's, and the Kris Karr Band.
Three businesses were also inducted into the Waverly Heritage Days Hall of Fame. Those selected are determined based on longevity, community service, leadership, and overall contribution to the progress of the city of Waverly. This year's recipients are:
- Waverly Municipal Airport
- Waverly Rotary Club
- Waverly Walmart
Waverly Heritage Days defines their mission statement as a location organization dedicated to offering Waverly and the surrounding area a festival of activities promoting its heritage, talents, and its fellow citizens.
Waverly Heritage days wraps up Sunday with a pancake breakfast at the Waverly Municipal Airport from 7:00 a.m. to Noon. There will also be a performance from UNI's New Horizon's Band over at Kohlmann Park at 7:00 p.m.
To learn more about Waverly Heritage Days and their history, click HERE.
You can also help out by emailing waverlyheritagedays@gmail.com or info@waverlyheritagedays.com.
You can also call Jess Hamilton, the Co-Chair of Waverly Heritage Days at 319-404-2482.