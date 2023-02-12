Waverly Child Care and Preschool begins expansion campaign

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) - A special campaign officially kicked off Sunday to help address the childcare shortage in Iowa.
The Waverly Child Care and Preschool introduced plans to expand on their facility in order to serve more families in their community. The expansion also addresses the long waitlist for services in the community. Right now, they're only able to service and register 400 kids, but with this new initiative they hope to serve 700.
Construction on their new facility first started a few months ago, but they're only 60% to their campaign goal of raising $3 million. Once completed, it will have seven new classrooms, an additional multipurpose room, a larger parking area for buses, enhancements to their kitchen, and much more.
Board president Brian Ramker says around 350,000 kids in Iowa currently don't have access to childcare.
The new facility is expected to open up sometime in September of this year.
Anyone interested in investing into the campaign can click here.