...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values peaking around 105.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Waukon man killed in motorcycle accident on Friday

By Kyle Konigsmark

WAUKON, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Waukon man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday night.

According to a press release from the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred around 8:56 p.m. on Rossville Road near Waukon.

A motorcycle driven by Matthew Joseph Sweeney, 41, struck the rear end of a vehicle. Sweeney was thrown off his motorcycle, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle and vehicle were each traveling northbound. The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident.

The accident remains under investigation.

The agencies that responded to the crash were the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office, Waukon Police Department, Veterans Memorial Hospital Ambulance, Waukon Fire Department, and Allamakee County Emergency Management.