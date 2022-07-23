Waukon man killed in motorcycle accident on Friday

WAUKON, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Waukon man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday night.
According to a press release from the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred around 8:56 p.m. on Rossville Road near Waukon.
A motorcycle driven by Matthew Joseph Sweeney, 41, struck the rear end of a vehicle. Sweeney was thrown off his motorcycle, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorcycle and vehicle were each traveling northbound. The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident.
The accident remains under investigation.
The agencies that responded to the crash were the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office, Waukon Police Department, Veterans Memorial Hospital Ambulance, Waukon Fire Department, and Allamakee County Emergency Management.