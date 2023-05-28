Waterloo woman killed in late night Iowa City crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)-- A Waterloo woman died after two-17-year-old drivers crashed into her car in Iowa City Saturday night.
It happened just before 11:00 p.m.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, two teens did not stop at the intersection of Court Street and South Seventh Avenue, and they hit 22-year-old Jennifer Russell's car.
First responders took her to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where she died.
The two teens were also hurt and went to UIHC, but they're expected to be okay.
Iowa State Patrol and Iowa City Police are investigating the crash.