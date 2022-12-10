Waterloo West students collect cans and bottles for music department

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Choir students at Waterloo West High School were up bright and early Saturday to make their community a bit greener, and to help out their music department.
They held their second annual cans and bottle drive. Collecting five cent refundable glass, plastic, and redeemable cans and bottles from community members in the school's parking lot.
All the money raised during the drive are going towards providing trips for students to take with the choir, band, and orchestra members, along with going to special festivals.
Early returns showed promise this year. The school's choir director Holly Roseland said they had gotten a lot more cans and bottles than they did in 2021.
The department hopes to hold a similar event to the one Saturday again in either January or February.