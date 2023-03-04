Waterloo Urban Farmer's Market holds spring breakout ahead of market season

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The flip of the calendar to March means we're that much closer to saying goodbye to winter and the bitter cold, and welcoming in springtime and spending our weekends at the farmers market.
The Waterloo Urban Farmer's Market got people excited for the season before it even starts Saturday. With their Spring Breakout at the Waterloo Center of the Arts.
Both new and old vendors showed up to offer up fresh basked goods from pies and bread. To home decor from arts and crafts, houseplants, and jewelry.
A silent auction followed with proceeds going towards the farmer's market to help support local small businesses and provide the community with access to fresh, healthy, and locally sourced food.
Everyone was welcomed to the free event as they get ready for the start of market season. It'll be held every Saturday from May to October at the Riverloop Expo Plaza from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
