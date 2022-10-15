Waterloo takes part in international wave of light celebration

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The wave of light has been celebrated across the world every year on October 15th for years. Meant as a way to cap off baby loss awareness week.
The international wave of light is recognized and held around the world as a way to honor babies who either died during the pregnancy, were stillborn, or died as an infant.
In Waterloo Saturday night, MercyOne Northeast Iowa held their fourth annual and personal wave of light, and their first one in-person since 2019.
Suzanne Bellinger, a clinical nurse specialist with the hospitals birth center said that while anyone and everyone was invited to attend. The hospital personally sent out over 100 invitations to local women who had both a personal connection to them and the wave.
"This year we did actually send out personal invitations." Suzanne said. "We do have a logbook in the birth center of any woman that had a miscarriage or pregnancy loss of some kind."
The founder of the Iowa non-profit "Loving Tanner", Danielle Franck attended Saturday's ceremony as well. Danielle created the non-profit back in 2016, after her son Tanner John Franck was stillborn in October of that year and is meant to help support other families struggling through pregnancy and infant loss.
Prior to the wave of light, people spent time creating special remembrance crafts. From painting rocks to making personalized luminary lights.
Everyone gathered outside MercyOne at 7 to light candles in the wave of light, where they stood for around an hour.
To learn more about Loving Tanner, and all the work they do across Iowa, click HERE.