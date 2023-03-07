Waterloo special election set to fill Council vacancy

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - Months after voters sent Jerome Amos to the Iowa House of Representatives, voters will head back to the polls Tuesday to elect his successor on the Waterloo City Council.
Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder says vacancies like this are fairly common, though it's been five years since the last special election to elect a new councilperson in 2018.
Veeder said the election office had in 28 absentee ballots for the election to fill the vacancy already on Monday.
Although voter turnout is typically lower for special elections, Veeder said it's still important for voters to get out tot he polls.
"These are elections that are directly effecting the voters themselves," Veeder said. "In ward four we are talking about the person who represents them and the city council, makes decisions, votes on issues important to them, and advocates for their causes in the city."
Voters will decide between Lawrence E. Marshall and Belinda Creighton-Smith to serve the rest of Amos' term- which will expire at the end of 2023.
Polls are open Tuesday until 8 p.m. For a list of polling locations you can click here.