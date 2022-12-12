Waterloo Schools adopts new dress code for students

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Students in the Waterloo school district will get to have more options in flexibility when it comes to their attire worn inside their classrooms next year.
The Waterloo school board voting Monday night in favor of a revised dress code 5 to 1.
Waterloo superintendent Dr. Jared Smith says he feels good about the process they took to get to Monday's decision. The district had received 4,500 survey responses from the Cedar Valley community. Getting their thoughts on the new code. He also believes the new policy will best meet the needs of students and families in the years ahead.
Dr. Smith said the decision to pass the new code was made to do what's best for the school's staff and students. Along with a cushion of knowing they can revert back to the old code if necessary.
"We can come back." Dr. Smith said. "What is best for our employees, what is best for our students. we can come back."
Examples of clothing that is accepted now include
- Crocs
- Hoodies with the hood down
- Pants of any solid color
- Waterloo Schools apparel
- Cargo pants
Clothing that is not allowed even under the new code
- Headgear, including hats and hoods
- Sunglasses
- Sagging pants
- Clothes with holes in them
- Sleepwear
The district advises students still wear clothing that's appropriate to wear in school. As they serve a purpose of privacy. Close-toed shoes are required for all elementary school students. Those in middle and high school can wear open-toed shoes, but they can't be slippers, flip flops, and house shoes.
Any issues that arise in complying with the new dress code may result in a parent meeting being held. If students further refuse to comply with the requests, they will be retained in in-school suspension until they agree to comply with the dress code.
The new code will go into effect once students return from winter break on January 3rd.